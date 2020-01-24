Water to be suspended to dist West for 48 hrs from Jan 25

(@FahadShabbir)

Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) will perform cleaning of the Hub Canal channel to improve water supply to the district West of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Karachi Water and Sewerage board (KW&SB) will perform cleaning of the Hub Canal channel to improve water supply to the district West of Karachi.

The grass moss and other plants will be removed from the channel during the cleaning to further improve the flow of water, said a spokesman of the KW&SB on Friday.

He said that the water supply will be partially suspended for 48 hours from 8 am January 25 to the areas of district West on account of cleaning.

Managing Director of KW&SB Asadullah Khan has directed the concerned staffers to complete the cleaning work on the stipulated time. Additional machinery and staff are also being deployed in this regard, he added.

The people are advised store the water and use water carefully during the cleaning work to avoid any trouble.