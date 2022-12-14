Wazirabad shooting: Lahore High Court seeks reply on appeal against 12-day physical remand of accused

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday issued notices for January 18 to accused Naveed, involved in a gun attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan during the party's long march at Wazirabad, on an appeal against his 12-day physical remand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday issued notices for January 18 to accused Naveed, involved in a gun attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan during the party's long march at Wazirabad, on an appeal against his 12-day physical remand.

The division bench, comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural, heard the appeal filed by the Punjab government through the Prosecution Department Punjab.

An additional prosecutor argued before the court that Wazirabad City police had registered a case against the accused under Sections 302, 324, 460 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-terrorism Act for attacking the PTI chairman.

He submitted that the accused was produced before an anti terrorism court in Gujranwala on Nov 17, with a request to grant 30-day physical remand.

However, the trial court granted only 12-day remand of the accused and ordered for producing him on Nov 29 , he added. He submitted that the trial court also dismissed an application filed by the prosecution for enhancing the physical remand of the accused on Nov 29.

He submitted that the orders passed by the trial court were not sustainable in the eyes of the law, saying that after amendment in the Anti-terrorism Act, the court could not grant physical remand for less than 15 days. He pleaded with the court to set aside the orders passed by the trial court and grant remand of more than 15 days and less than 30 days as per law.

The court, after hearing the arguments, issued notices to accused Naveed and sought reply till January 18.