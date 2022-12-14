UrduPoint.com

Wazirabad Shooting: Lahore High Court Seeks Reply On Appeal Against 12-day Physical Remand Of Accused

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2022 | 10:53 PM

Wazirabad shooting: Lahore High Court seeks reply on appeal against 12-day physical remand of accused

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday issued notices for January 18 to accused Naveed, involved in a gun attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan during the party's long march at Wazirabad, on an appeal against his 12-day physical remand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday issued notices for January 18 to accused Naveed, involved in a gun attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan during the party's long march at Wazirabad, on an appeal against his 12-day physical remand.

The division bench, comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural, heard the appeal filed by the Punjab government through the Prosecution Department Punjab.

An additional prosecutor argued before the court that Wazirabad City police had registered a case against the accused under Sections 302, 324, 460 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-terrorism Act for attacking the PTI chairman.

He submitted that the accused was produced before an anti terrorism court in Gujranwala on Nov 17, with a request to grant 30-day physical remand.

However, the trial court granted only 12-day remand of the accused and ordered for producing him on Nov 29 , he added. He submitted that the trial court also dismissed an application filed by the prosecution for enhancing the physical remand of the accused on Nov 29.

He submitted that the orders passed by the trial court were not sustainable in the eyes of the law, saying that after amendment in the Anti-terrorism Act, the court could not grant physical remand for less than 15 days. He pleaded with the court to set aside the orders passed by the trial court and grant remand of more than 15 days and less than 30 days as per law.

The court, after hearing the arguments, issued notices to accused Naveed and sought reply till January 18.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Attack Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court Police Government Of Punjab Punjab Long March Gujranwala Wazirabad January Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

US, Africa Seal $15Bln in New Trade Investments Du ..

US, Africa Seal $15Bln in New Trade Investments During Washington Summit - White ..

7 seconds ago
 US Oil Stockpiles Up 1st Time in 5 Weeks as Refine ..

US Oil Stockpiles Up 1st Time in 5 Weeks as Refiners Slow Work After Big Winter ..

9 seconds ago
 Romania Bans Use of Russian Antivirus Software by ..

Romania Bans Use of Russian Antivirus Software by Public Institutions - Reports

1 minute ago
 Deputy UK Prime Minister Raab Faces 5 More Bullyin ..

Deputy UK Prime Minister Raab Faces 5 More Bullying Complaints - Reports

1 minute ago
 2 killed in separate accidents

2 killed in separate accidents

2 minutes ago
 Governor signs into law Muttahida Ulema Board Punj ..

Governor signs into law Muttahida Ulema Board Punjab Bill 2022

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.