WCLA to join hands for conservation work of churches

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) and the Punjab government would jointly work for conservation of Cathedral Church and St. Anthony Church in the provincial capital.

An amount of Rs. 50 million has been allocated by the Punjab government for the purpose, said a spokesman here Friday.

The preservation project included surface treatment, water proofing, electricity works, and roof treatment besides protection layer of both the churches. The work would be completed in June 2021.

The Director General WCLA said that these were important projects in terms of heritage and it manifested government's respect and dignity for the minorities and other religions. "The government is very much active in rehabilitating the heritage sites of Lahore and it is an honor that WCLA has been engaged for this purpose," he said.