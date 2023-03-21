The Women Development department's Directorate has organized a seminar here on Tuesday in connection with International Women's Day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :The Women Development department's Directorate has organized a seminar here on Tuesday in connection with International Women's Day.

The Deputy Director Women Development Directorate Ashiq Hussain Kalhoro and other officers said that the Women Development Directorate was working day and night to solve the problems of women.

They said that women can register their complaints by calling the helpline number 1094 of the Women Development Department.

They said that women can get shelter for 72 hours in safe houses in case of any difficult situation.

They said that it is a good initiative of the staff of Women Development Department that they were giving awareness to girls by visiting to girls colleges.

On this occasion shields and degrees were also distributed among the participants of the seminars.