UrduPoint.com

WDD Organizes Seminar In Connection With "Int'l Women Day"

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2023 | 10:27 PM

WDD organizes seminar in connection with "Int'l Women Day"

The Women Development department's Directorate has organized a seminar here on Tuesday in connection with International Women's Day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :The Women Development department's Directorate has organized a seminar here on Tuesday in connection with International Women's Day.

The Deputy Director Women Development Directorate Ashiq Hussain Kalhoro and other officers said that the Women Development Directorate was working day and night to solve the problems of women.

They said that women can register their complaints by calling the helpline number 1094 of the Women Development Department.

They said that women can get shelter for 72 hours in safe houses in case of any difficult situation.

They said that it is a good initiative of the staff of Women Development Department that they were giving awareness to girls by visiting to girls colleges.

On this occasion shields and degrees were also distributed among the participants of the seminars.

Related Topics

Women

Recent Stories

US to Expedite Patriot Air Defense System Delivery ..

US to Expedite Patriot Air Defense System Delivery to Ukraine - Reports

4 minutes ago
 HESCO sets up damaged transformer monitoring cell ..

HESCO sets up damaged transformer monitoring cell for quick repair, replacemen ..

4 minutes ago
 Xi Vows Russia, China to Make Greater Contribution ..

Xi Vows Russia, China to Make Greater Contribution to Global Food Security

2 minutes ago
 Russia Says UK Crossed Another Red Line by Pledgin ..

Russia Says UK Crossed Another Red Line by Pledging Depleted Uranium Shells to K ..

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan Health Minister Syed Ehsan Shah inaugu ..

Balochistan Health Minister Syed Ehsan Shah inaugurates various facilities at BI ..

2 minutes ago
 Syed Ali Ahmed Shah remembered on his 33rd death a ..

Syed Ali Ahmed Shah remembered on his 33rd death anniversary

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.