We are utilizing innovative technologies to reduce risk of accidents: Dr. Kaleem Imam

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Inspector General (IG) Motorways Police Dr. Kaleem Imam Saturday said that we are utilizing innovative technologies on the motorways and highways to control and reduce the risk of accidents.

He expressed these views while talking to the media during his visit to Abbottabad regional office.

The IG further said that the National Motorways and Highways Policy (NMHP) is playing its role in reducing the ratio of road accidents all over the country, and to aware masses adding he said we have also launched massive awareness drives including road safety seminars at schools colleges, and madaris.

On the occasion, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) NHMP Ishtiaq Ahmed, Nazakat Bangash SP Hazara region, DSP headquarters Hazara region Syed Saqib Shah were also present.

Talking about rest areas on the Hazara expressway the IG Kaleem Imam stated that we are working with the support of the National Highways Authority (NHA) to establish a petrol pump, rest areas and mobile workshop.

Dr. Kaleem disclosed that following the new technologies NHMP also launched two mobile apps named "Hamsafar and Mashwara", through Public Service Vehicle and we have maintained the records of the vehicle and included the record of tyre maintenance for the first time which helped us to investigate the root causes of the accidents.

He further said that moreover through the mobile app while sitting at home you can come to know about the weather and travel conditions of any road in Pakistan.

Replying to a question IG said that we have started drone camera surveillance of the motorways and highways, to monitor the performance of the motorways police we have also installed secret cameras in the uniforms.

The IG said that during the course of time 43 NHMP officials including a woman have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty while 913 officials of the police have also been affected by the Coronavirus where 5 of them died.

Talking about the futuristic approach of NHMP he said that we would start a Chinese language course for the field force.

He said that many welfare projects for NHMP are in pipeline where housing scheme, health facility up to 200000 rupees, educational scholarships for children, banks loans and support for marriages would be provided to them.

Dr. Kaleem stated that although this is the responsibility of the NHMP to stop accidents on roads the use of cell phone is a major cause of the accident on road, our police issues challans to the violators in thousands on daily basis, the main cause of an increasing number of road accidents in non-enforcement of road safety, over speeding, without helmet driving.

Earlier, the IG NHMP also addressed police Darbar, Rescue 1122 and motorway patrolling officers and directed them to resolve their issues as soon as possible.