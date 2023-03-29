UrduPoint.com

Weapons Smuggling Bid To Punjab Foiled

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Weapons smuggling bid to Punjab foiled

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :In a successful operation near the Swabi Interchange, Excise Police Station Excise Mardan Region in collaboration with the police, has foiled an attempt to smuggle a large number of illegal arms to Punjab. According to the Spokesman of the Excise Police, the operation resulted in the recovery of 3 rifles, 30 magazines, and 7,000 cartridges from the secret compartments of a vehicle.

The illegal arms were being smuggled from Peshawar to Swabi Punjab when the Excise Police intercepted the vehicle and arrested three suspects involved in the smuggling attempt.

The accused have been handed over to the Swabi police station, and a case has been registered against them.

The Excise Police Spokesman praised the dedication and hard work of the law enforcement agencies in apprehending the suspects and recovering the illegal arms and ammunition.

The Excise Department and the police have been conducting regular operations to curb the illegal trade of arms and drugs, which have been a major cause of concern for the authorities.

