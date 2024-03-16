Weather To Remain Dry, Cold Continue In Upper Districts
Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2024 | 12:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Weather will remain dry in most districts of Peshawar province while cold in upper districts continue, an official of the Meteorological Department said here Saturday.
The minimum temperature has been recorded as low as 14 degrees Celsius and it is likely to rise to a maximum of 23 degrees Celsius, the official said.
He said the humidity ratio in the air is 48% recorded and during the next 24 hours, the weather will remain dry in most areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while it will remain cold in upper districts. There was rain in the upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and snowfall in the mountains, the official added.
The minimum temperature recorded on Saturday was in Astor minus 02, Gopus minus 01, Skardu and Bagrot recorded 00 degrees Celsius, he said.
APP/ijz/1055
Recent Stories
Tecno Unveils Cutting-Edge AI and AR Flagship Products at MWC 2024: A Glimpse in ..
Crown Prince reaffirms Saudi support for Pakistan
Lahore man jailed over second marriage without permission of first wife
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2024
Civil, Military leadership vow to work together for Pakistan
Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by Rs1.77 per Litre
No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office
Transfer, posting of several SSPs of Sindh ordered
Wild poliovirus case reported from Chaman
Released Senegal opponent makes first public appearance in months
'Everything is already decided': No suspense as vote begins in Russia
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ANF recovers 150 kg drugs in 11 operations10 minutes ago
-
Woman receives bullet injuries as her husband opens fire10 minutes ago
-
Crown Prince reaffirms Saudi support for Pakistan34 minutes ago
-
Lahore man jailed over second marriage without permission of first wife37 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrested 5 outlaws: Hashish, Illegal weapons recovered1 hour ago
-
PPP finalises candidates for Senate seats from Sindh, other provinces1 hour ago
-
Bahrain's Commander National Guard calls on Army Chief2 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz receives congratulatory phone call from Saudi crown prince2 hours ago
-
Civil, Military leadership vow to work together for Pakistan12 hours ago
-
No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office12 hours ago
-
Transfer, posting of several SSPs of Sindh ordered12 hours ago
-
Wild poliovirus case reported from Chaman12 hours ago