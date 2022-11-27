UrduPoint.com

Week-long Anti-Polio Drive From Nov 28

November 27, 2022

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :A week-long anti-polio drive would commence in the entire district on November 28 (Monday).

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of District Health Authority Dr Ansar Ishaque told APP that as many as 3,787 polio teams would go door-to-door and administer polio drops to 917,285 children less than five years of age in all tehsils and union councils of the district during the campaign. He said 243 Union council medical officers and 858 area in-charges would also participate in the drive.

In addition, 320 fix centers had been set up to administer drops. Ansar further informed that anti-polio drops would also be administered at 182 transit points while "teams have also been deputed at toll plazas" so that no child could miss immunization.

The CEO highlighted the objective of regularly conducting anti-polio campaigns was to keep children safe through protective drops and increase their immunity.

He urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role in eliminating the crippling disease from society. "The parents should cooperate with special teams so the set target can be achieved.".

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Shoaib directed the official concerned to improve anti-polio activities through coordinated communication by nominating focal persons for the week-long drive.

He assured that foolproof security would be provided to polio teams.

/395

