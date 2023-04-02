UrduPoint.com

Wheat Drive: Food Dept Disburses Over 35000 Gunny Bags So Far

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Wheat drive: food dept disburses over 35000 gunny bags so far

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Food department has started distribution of gunny bags for wheat procurement drive as 35703 gunny bags disbursed among 76 farmers across the division so far.

Deputy Director food Shahid Khokhar while talking to APP here on Sunday said that the gunny bags distribution process was underway at 48 wheat procurement centres in Multan division.

He informed that the wheat procurement drive would also be started within a couple of days as harvesting started in early sowing areas.

He said that the wheat growers were asked to get their wheat dry before bringing at centres as there was some humidity in the wheat due to current rainy spell.

DD Food said that all the arrangements regarding whether procurement drive have been completed as over six lac metric ton wheat procurement target set for Multan division.

DD Food said that 4,83,058 metric ton wheat storage would be done at open place while 1,55,449 metric ton wheat storage in covered place across the division.

Similarly, 1,84,558 metric ton wheat target set for Multan district, 95,764 metric ton for Lodhran, 1,28,185 metric ton for Vehari and 2,30,000 metric ton wheat to be procured in Khanewal district.

The wheat procurement drive would continue till completion of the target while Rs 3900 per maund rated fixed by the government.

Related Topics

Multan Khanewal Lodhran Vehari Sunday All Government Wheat

Recent Stories

Annual Investment Meeting tackles global market ch ..

Annual Investment Meeting tackles global market challenges, future investment op ..

10 minutes ago
 President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peac ..

President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peace meets leaders of religious o ..

55 minutes ago
 Second UAE aid ship arrives at Latakia Port

Second UAE aid ship arrives at Latakia Port

1 hour ago
 Khorfakkan Run Festival attracts 800 runners

Khorfakkan Run Festival attracts 800 runners

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd April 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.