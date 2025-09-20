Wheat ,flour Availability Reviewed In Gujrat
Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2025 | 02:20 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner(DC) Gujrat Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi on Saturday held a meeting under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG),Afzal Hayat Tarar to review the availability of wheat and flour in the district.
According to a spokesperson,the district food controller and other officers concerned attended the meeting.
The meeting reviewed measures to ensure wheat and flour were available at fixed rates.
The ADCG directed strict market monitoring and ordered immediate action against hoarders and those charging prices above the prescribed rates.
