Open Menu

Wheat ,flour Availability Reviewed In Gujrat

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Wheat ,flour availability reviewed in Gujrat

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner(DC) Gujrat Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi on Saturday held a meeting under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG),Afzal Hayat Tarar to review the availability of wheat and flour in the district.

According to a spokesperson,the district food controller and other officers concerned attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed measures to ensure wheat and flour were available at fixed rates.

The ADCG directed strict market monitoring and ordered immediate action against hoarders and those charging prices above the prescribed rates.

Recent Stories

Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away

Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away

22 minutes ago
 Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with pai ..

Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with paid demand notices

35 minutes ago
 Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web

Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web

41 minutes ago
 UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading ..

UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading role in crisis resolution, sta ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Con ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Constitution Day

1 hour ago
 Floodwaters wash away another section of M-5 motor ..

Floodwaters wash away another section of M-5 motorway

1 hour ago
FBR to take action against social media display of ..

FBR to take action against social media display of wealth

2 hours ago
 Pakistan team admits batting failures ahead of Ind ..

Pakistan team admits batting failures ahead of India clash

2 hours ago
 Trump sets $100,000 annual fee for H-1B worker vis ..

Trump sets $100,000 annual fee for H-1B worker visas

3 hours ago
 Mysterious changes near Earth’s core revealed by ..

Mysterious changes near Earth’s core revealed by satellites

3 hours ago
 Over 1,800 flights disrupted at Dallas airports du ..

Over 1,800 flights disrupted at Dallas airports due to telecom

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan