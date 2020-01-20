UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wheat Quota For Grinding Units Increased To Improve Flour Supply

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 07:28 PM

Wheat quota for grinding units increased to improve flour supply

The district administration has increased grinding units (Chakki) wheat bag quota from three bags to five bags daily

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :The district administration has increased grinding units (Chakki) wheat bag quota from three bags to five bags daily.

This was informed by Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak while talking to wheat grinding units representatives, here on Monday.

He said that Rs 41/kg was price of flour. He said that the district administration would take stern action in case any wheat grinding unit was found overcharging.

Similarly, flour sale points had been increased to 80 in the city. The DC said that the grinding units would be inspected on daily basis.

Related Topics

Sale Price From Wheat

Recent Stories

Flour crisis: ECC approves import of 0.3 million m ..

27 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies power s ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister approves Rs 15.594 mn for Nahqi tun ..

1 minute ago

Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Bill 2020 to b ..

1 minute ago

BRICS Countries' Foreign Ministers to Meet in Mosc ..

2 minutes ago

Govt to fulfill all its commitments made with alli ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.