Wheat quota for grinding units increased to improve flour supply

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :The district administration has increased grinding units (Chakki) wheat bag quota from three bags to five bags daily.

This was informed by Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak while talking to wheat grinding units representatives, here on Monday.

He said that Rs 41/kg was price of flour. He said that the district administration would take stern action in case any wheat grinding unit was found overcharging.

Similarly, flour sale points had been increased to 80 in the city. The DC said that the grinding units would be inspected on daily basis.