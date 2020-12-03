Wheelchairs distributed among 80 persons with disabilities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Thursday gave away wheelchairs to 80 persons with disabilities in a ceremony under physical rehabilitation program, Pakistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Thursday gave away wheelchairs to 80 persons with disabilities in a ceremony under physical rehabilitation program, Pakistan.

The program was held in connection with International Day of Persons with disabilities where five personalities of different sectors were also given awards for showing impressive performance.

Speaking on the occasion, head of sub-delegation of International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Farrukh Islomov said survey had been completed to provide wheelchairs to persons with disabilities in other districts including Swat, Shangla, Bajaur, Mohmand, Dir Lower and Upper.

He said that 80 recipients were also made conversant with wheelchairs for their proper utilization. The ceremony was attended by high officials of the local administration besides people from different walks of life.

Farrukh Islomov appreciated the ICRC for making over 30,000 disabled persons as useful citizens in collaboration with stakeholders in 2020. He said that it also provided financial assistance to the needy physically challenged people. He said that the stakeholders also cooperated in arranging story writing competitions in which the winners were given awards.

He said that ICRC had always helped the needy disabled persons and gave away Rs34 million to 3400 disabled persons during the pandemic in the current year.

Muhammad Ilyas Chairman Physical Rehabilitation Program Pakistan adding that it was working 25 stakeholders throughout the country and taking different initiatives for welfare of persons with disabilities.