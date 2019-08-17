Whistleblower law-- a novel step to eliminate corruption

(@FahadShabbir)

The Whistleblower Protection and Vigilance Commission Bill 2019 was a novel step of the incumbent government to weed out the menace of corruption from the society. According to a senior lawyer, Shahid Khan, the initiative would help reforming the entire system

According to the website of the Lower House of the Parliament, the Bill still awaits National Assembly's approval, was designed to help improve revenue collection and documentation of the economy. The purpose of the law was to enable a whistle blower to share information with an independent commission against any corrupt practice(s) and his name would be kept secret; besides awarding 20 percent of the recovered amount to whistleblower. Under the proposed bill, a three member Whistleblower Protection and Vigilance Commission would be appointed by the Federal government for a period of three years.

The mandate of the commission headed by a chairman would receive information about any corrupt practices.

An officer duly authorized by the Commission may make an assessment of the Whistleblower Information within a period of sixty days from receipt of the complaint.

The Commission would have the powers to take action against any whistleblower if he/she is found guilty of providing false, inaccurate or misleading information.

Likewise, if any whistle blower was found giving wrong information on mala fide intention, defaming anyone without any legal justification, he will also be proceeded against in accordance to procedure laid down in the said law.

According to the statement of object and reasons, the Bill is designed to establish Whistleblower Protection and Vigilance Commission to provide a mechanism for whistleblower information relating to corruption and protecting the whistleblowers from disadvantageous measures including removal from office, disciplinary action anti intimidation etc. The bill provides rewards and discourages false information and suggests punishments.