White Ribbon Announces Workplace Gender Inclusion Awards

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2022 | 03:40 PM

White Ribbon announces Workplace Gender Inclusion Awards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :To ensure the representation of women in workplaces, White Ribbon has announced an annual "Workplace Gender Inclusion Awards" to celebrate and acknowledge the best practices and policies of corporates that highlight gender justice and inclusion in their workforce.

Talking to APP, Chief Executive Officer Umar Aftab said that women empowerment in the Pakistani corporate sector has become an important tool for the development of the country as almost half of the country's population is women.

He said the White Ribbon Awards would be presented annually to companies that use their position to advocate for gender equality and take steps to advance women's empowerment. He said a lot of work has been done to empower women in the corporate sector but there is still vast room for improvement.

He informed that there would be three categories of the awards including Gender Inclusive Workplace Aware, Gender Responsive Marketplace, and Gender Responsive Marketplace.

He highlighted that Gender Inclusive Workplace Award recognizes the achievements that businesses have demonstrated in adopting relevant gender-inclusive measures in the workplace.

"This includes innovative approaches to equal recruitment, addressing specific needs for female employees, no to the gender pay gap, and promoting women's career development and leadership", he added.

Umar Aftab said that Gender Responsive Marketplace Aware will award actions and programs that promote gender equality and women's empowerment in advertisements, campaigns, and other marketing activities.

He further said that Community Engagement and Partnerships category will award businesses that have included gender inclusion in their sustainability strategies or Philanthropy programmes for wider communities.

Answering a question, Umar Aftab said that entries for Workplace Gender Inclusion Awards are open from 25th November and will be closed on 10th January 2023 while the awards ceremony will be held on 8th March 2023.

He said gender experts, heads of departments of renowned universities, and other prominent personalities would be on a jury to make the final judgments.

