UrduPoint.com

‘Whoever Called Nawaz Thief His Own Son Turned Out To Be A Thief,’ Says Maryam Nawaz

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 01, 2023 | 05:37 PM

‘Whoever called Nawaz thief his own son turned out to be a thief,’ says Maryam Nawaz

The PML-N chief organizer says Imran Khan was the hurdle in the way of the country’s economy and development.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 1st, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz said that whoever called Nawaz Sharif a thief, his own son turned out to be a thief.

Speaking at a convention on Labour Day in Lahore, Maryam Nawaz said that despite difficult circumstances, the Prime Minister had set a minimum wage of Rs. 35,000, and the minimum wage for workers should be at least Rs. 40,000.

During the speech, while criticizing the PTI Chairman, Maryam Nawaz said that Pakistan was one of the most successful economies until 2017, but today, unrest is being fueled in the name of workers. She stated that Imran Khan was the hurdle in the way of the country’s economy and development.

“Stop making power through conspiracies, and when the conditions of the workers improve, so will the country. If bread costs 25 rupees today, which is worth 2 rupees, who should we blame? Not just Khan but the entire gang is responsible,” said the PML-N chief organizer.

Maryam Nawaz also took on opponents with force and said that whether they were former CJP Mian Saqib Nisar or Faiz Hamid, they were all part of this gang.

Justice Khosa said, “Come to me, I will remove Nawaz Sharif from the way. They want the election to happen soon, otherwise there will be no one to win the election,” she said.

She said that Imran admitted that he dissolved the assemblies on the orders of General Bajwa while Mian Saqib was still using his influence to bring Imran.

“Saqib Nisar's son has been caught taking a bribe of 12 million rupees. Saqib Nisar, tell us, how many crores were taken for Panama?,” she accused the former CJP over verdict in the Panama papers case.

Maryam Nawaz said that Imran Khan wore black shields which were embarrassing for a political worker, saying that the leaders always presented themselves with their chest out, not by wearing a black box.

“They [PTI] say that assemblies should be reinstated. Is this your father's country? When Imran Khan started selling watches, Pinky Pirni opened a separate shop,” she further said.

The PML-N chief organizer said that whoever called Nawaz Sharif a thief, their own son turned out to be a thief.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Lahore Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz General Qamar Javed Bajwa Panama 2017 Muslim All From Million Mian Saqib Nisar Labour

Recent Stories

Imran Khan leads Lahore Rally for laborers today

Imran Khan leads Lahore Rally for laborers today

20 minutes ago
 EAD leads initiatives in combatting climate change

EAD leads initiatives in combatting climate change

27 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi commences International Bookselle ..

Bodour Al Qasimi commences International Booksellers Conference

42 minutes ago
 Another 93 stranded Pakistanis in Sudan reach Isla ..

Another 93 stranded Pakistanis in Sudan reach Islamabad

1 hour ago
 Two-day meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan b ..

Two-day meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan being held in Doha from today

1 hour ago
 Etihad Cargo expands Chinese network with introduc ..

Etihad Cargo expands Chinese network with introduction of fourth gateway destina ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.