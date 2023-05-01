‘Whoever called Nawaz thief his own son turned out to be a thief,’ says Maryam Nawaz

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PML-N chief organizer says Imran Khan was the hurdle in the way of the country’s economy and development.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 1st, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz said that whoever called Nawaz Sharif a thief, his own son turned out to be a thief.

Speaking at a convention on Labour Day in Lahore, Maryam Nawaz said that despite difficult circumstances, the Prime Minister had set a minimum wage of Rs. 35,000, and the minimum wage for workers should be at least Rs. 40,000.

During the speech, while criticizing the PTI Chairman, Maryam Nawaz said that Pakistan was one of the most successful economies until 2017, but today, unrest is being fueled in the name of workers. She stated that Imran Khan was the hurdle in the way of the country’s economy and development.

“Stop making power through conspiracies, and when the conditions of the workers improve, so will the country. If bread costs 25 rupees today, which is worth 2 rupees, who should we blame? Not just Khan but the entire gang is responsible,” said the PML-N chief organizer.

Maryam Nawaz also took on opponents with force and said that whether they were former CJP Mian Saqib Nisar or Faiz Hamid, they were all part of this gang.

Justice Khosa said, “Come to me, I will remove Nawaz Sharif from the way. They want the election to happen soon, otherwise there will be no one to win the election,” she said.

She said that Imran admitted that he dissolved the assemblies on the orders of General Bajwa while Mian Saqib was still using his influence to bring Imran.

“Saqib Nisar's son has been caught taking a bribe of 12 million rupees. Saqib Nisar, tell us, how many crores were taken for Panama?,” she accused the former CJP over verdict in the Panama papers case.

Maryam Nawaz said that Imran Khan wore black shields which were embarrassing for a political worker, saying that the leaders always presented themselves with their chest out, not by wearing a black box.

“They [PTI] say that assemblies should be reinstated. Is this your father's country? When Imran Khan started selling watches, Pinky Pirni opened a separate shop,” she further said.

