Whole Nation United Over Kashmir Issue: CM Sindh

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 09:40 PM

Whole nation united over Kashmir issue: CM Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said the whole nation was united over the Kashmir issue.

Talking to media in Wahar, Jamshoro district, on Tuesday, the CM said the PPP would mark a day of solidarity with Kashmiris while celebrating the independence day on August 14 and would take out a rally in that regard in Karachi.

The CM said the provincial government and the local government pro-actively took the challenge of draining rainwater after the recent torrential downpours in the province.

"Some critics were just making commentary, but the Sindh government gave a wonderful performance during the rains," he said.

Shah said the rainwater was cleared from all main roads in Karachi in 6 to 7 hours after rain.

He said even the Mayor and MPAs of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan in Hyderabad appreciated the Sindh government.

He informed that relief camps had been set up in several districts for the rain affected people.

