UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Widow, Her Two Grandchildren Slaughtered At Village Sambar Of Abbottabad

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 07:30 PM

Widow, her two grandchildren slaughtered at village Sambar of Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :A 75 year old widow and her two grandchildren were murdered on Sunday in village Sambar of UC Seerr Gharbi in the jurisdiction of Donga Gali police station of district Abbottabad.

DSP Galyat Jamil-ur-Rehman Qureshi and SHO Donga Gali Ali Khan, SSP Headquarters Malik Ijaz Khan while addressing a press conference after the arrest of the triple murder accused, said that between Saturday and Sunday night, Moin ul Afzal knocked on the door of his neighbor Amir Abbas house asking for a cooking pot for Khattam Sharif of her mother.

Jameel ur Rehman said that 75-year-old Taj Bibi, widow of Younis opened the door, the killer followed her into the kitchen, stabbed her with a knife and killed her at the spot.

SSP Headquarters Malik Ejaz while giving the details of the incident, said that in the meanwhile, Moin ul Afzal entered the room of daughter-in-law Afshan Bibi and also wounded her but she managed to escape from the room despite receiving critical injuries.

He further said that during the incident, the murderer also killed 5 years old Azian and 3 years old Zeeshan on their shouting due to fear and fled away from the scene.

Malik Ejaz said that the injured woman Afshan Bibi while giving her statement at Central Hospital Rawalpindi told the police that the accused was entered her house at 11 pm. He said that on getting information, the police instantly reached the spot and found three dead bodies including the grandmother and two minors and also found wrest watch of the spree killer from the crime scene. In the light of the disclosure in the video statement by the injured Afshan Bibi, the police team arrested the accused from his house along with the knife used in the murder, he told.

The SSP Headquarters said, the accused has confessed that he had illicit relation with the lady for the last three to four months and he went to meet her on her call. When I entered her house, her mother in law started shouting at me and I stabbed the old lady and the two children to death. Afshan Bibi was the witness of the murder of Taj Bibi so I also tried to kill her, the accused revealed.

Police have registered a case under Section 302/324/458 / 328A and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Murder Police Abbottabad Police Station Rawalpindi Women Sunday From

Recent Stories

Dubai Police step up preparedness in Hatta during ..

2 hours ago

SEHA announces Eid Al Adha working hours for all i ..

2 hours ago

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer praises efforts of Dubai W ..

3 hours ago

16,631 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

3 hours ago

Season Pass for Expo 2020 Dubai gives chance to wi ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid commends successful completion ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.