Widow, her two grandchildren slaughtered at village Sambar of Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :A 75 year old widow and her two grandchildren were murdered on Sunday in village Sambar of UC Seerr Gharbi in the jurisdiction of Donga Gali police station of district Abbottabad.

DSP Galyat Jamil-ur-Rehman Qureshi and SHO Donga Gali Ali Khan, SSP Headquarters Malik Ijaz Khan while addressing a press conference after the arrest of the triple murder accused, said that between Saturday and Sunday night, Moin ul Afzal knocked on the door of his neighbor Amir Abbas house asking for a cooking pot for Khattam Sharif of her mother.

Jameel ur Rehman said that 75-year-old Taj Bibi, widow of Younis opened the door, the killer followed her into the kitchen, stabbed her with a knife and killed her at the spot.

SSP Headquarters Malik Ejaz while giving the details of the incident, said that in the meanwhile, Moin ul Afzal entered the room of daughter-in-law Afshan Bibi and also wounded her but she managed to escape from the room despite receiving critical injuries.

He further said that during the incident, the murderer also killed 5 years old Azian and 3 years old Zeeshan on their shouting due to fear and fled away from the scene.

Malik Ejaz said that the injured woman Afshan Bibi while giving her statement at Central Hospital Rawalpindi told the police that the accused was entered her house at 11 pm. He said that on getting information, the police instantly reached the spot and found three dead bodies including the grandmother and two minors and also found wrest watch of the spree killer from the crime scene. In the light of the disclosure in the video statement by the injured Afshan Bibi, the police team arrested the accused from his house along with the knife used in the murder, he told.

The SSP Headquarters said, the accused has confessed that he had illicit relation with the lady for the last three to four months and he went to meet her on her call. When I entered her house, her mother in law started shouting at me and I stabbed the old lady and the two children to death. Afshan Bibi was the witness of the murder of Taj Bibi so I also tried to kill her, the accused revealed.

Police have registered a case under Section 302/324/458 / 328A and started further investigation.