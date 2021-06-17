UrduPoint.com
Widow Of Cop Gets Pension After 18 Years

Widow of cop gets pension after 18 years

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :On Provincial Ombudsman's intervention widow of a policeman got pension after 18 years of the death of Constable Hussain Bux.

Sindh Ombudsman secretariat received a complaint filed by Mst. Bhirai widow of police constable Hussain Bux in March 2018 stating that pension benefits were not allowed to her on the grounds that her husband had less than 10 years qualified service.

Hussain Bux was appointed as police constable on 11-02-1991 and died during service on 21-03-2000.

The Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Aijaz Ali Khan admitted the complaint and took it up with concerned authorities including Sindh Home Secretary and a case for condoning deficient period of 10 months and 20 days in qualifying service was submitted so that the widow could avail the pension benefits.

With approval of the Finance Department concerned District Accounts Officer Hyderabad confirmed the payment to widow.

