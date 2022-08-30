UrduPoint.com

Will Make Every Effort For Rehabilitation Of Flood Victims: Mayor

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2022 | 07:29 PM

Mayor of Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali said he was sorrowful over the miserable conditions of the flood affectees and would make every effort for their rehabilitation

The mayor visited the flood affected areas and provided relief items to the flood affected people and remained among them till late night, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

He visited the flood affected areas of Mashai, Jala Baila, Agra, Agra Payan, Mian Gujjar, Gulbaila, Landai Daudzai, Wazir Kalan and other localities and distributed cooked food, biscuits, drinking water, juices, medicines, toffees, pampers and other items among the flood victims.

During a visit to flood affected areas of Mashai he also reviewed losses inflicted due to flood and announced the construction of a protection wall on the banks of the river.

He also visited a free medical camp and announced installation of tube-well to immediately provide clean drinking water to the people.

