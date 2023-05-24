UrduPoint.com

Wind/thunderstorm Expected On Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Wind/thunderstorm expected on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Wind-dust/thunderstorm rain is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, eastern Balochistan, upper Sindh, Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan on Wednesday.

Met Office predicted that a hailstorm is also expected at isolated places during the forecast period. However, hot and dry weather is likely elsewhere in the country.

According to the Synoptic Situation, a westerly wave is affecting the upper and central parts of the country and is likely to persist during the next few days.

During the past 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, While very hot in southern/central parts.

However, rain was recorded in Kalat, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Jacobabad. Rainfall (mm): Balochistan: Kalat 08, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 02, Drosh, Chitral, Parachinar, Pattan 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City & A/P) 02, Rawalakot 01, Sindh: Jacobabad 02.

Today's Recorded Highest Temperatures: Turbat 45, Dera Ismail Khan 44, Shaheed Benazirabad, Gujranwala and Dadu 43.

