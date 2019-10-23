UrduPoint.com
Woman Among 2 Killed In Separate Accidents In Sargodha

2019-10-23

Woman among 2 killed in separate accidents in Sargodha

Two people including a woman were killed while another injured in separate road accidents in Sahiwal and Jauhrabad police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Two people including a woman were killed while another injured in separate road accidents in Sahiwal and Jauhrabad police limits.

Police sources said Wednesday Muhammad Shafique (60) resident of Piplan along with his companion Muhammad Mushtaq (50) was moving on motor car on Mianwali- Piplan road when the vehicle collided with Trawler while saving a motorcyclist; as a result Shafique died on the spot while Mushtaq injured.

In another accident, a speeding driven car hit to death a pedestrian unknown woman near Dadan Canal Bridge and fled away.

The body and injured were shifted to related THQ hospitals.

Police have registered separate cases.

Your Thoughts and Comments

