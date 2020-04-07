UrduPoint.com
Woman Among Two Shot Dead In Mianwali

Tue 07th April 2020 | 02:10 PM

Woman among two shot dead in Mianwali

Two persons including a woman were murdered while five others injured in separate incidents of firing in Kundian and Piplan police limits on Tuesday

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Two persons including a woman were murdered while five others injured in separate incidents of firing in Kundian and Piplan police limits on Tuesday.

Police sources said Tasawwar Hussain Shah resident of Himat Shahwali Tehsil Kundian used to quarrel with his wife Lubna d/o Mumtaz Hussain Shah over domestic affairs.

On the day of incident both husband and wife quarreled over the matter, in a fit of rage the accused husband Tasawwar Shah has allegedly shod dead his wife Lubna and fled.

In another incident, the accused Mian Hamid Aheer along with his accomplices have shot dead his brother Muhammad Sharif Aheer s/o Ghulam Hussain and injured another five family members and fled.

Bodies were handed over the heirs after postmortem, police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

