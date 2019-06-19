UrduPoint.com
Woman Commits Suicide In Jacobabad

A 32-year-old woman committed suicide over domestic issues in the limits of Jacobabad police station here on Wednesday

JACOBABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :A 32-year-old woman committed suicide over domestic issues in the limits of Jacobabad police station here on Wednesday.

According to police sources, Bakhtawar bibi, resident of village Abdul Hameed Hangi, had develop some disputes with his family.

Today, after exchanging harsh words with her family members, she ended his life by strangulated herself with a ceiling fan.

Police handed over the dead body to heirs after legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.

