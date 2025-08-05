Woman dies after falling into well; Rescue 1122 recovers body

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) A woman on Tuesday tragically lost her life after falling into a deep well in the Khazana Kotkay area here.

The incident triggered an urgent response from Rescue 1122, who retrieved the body from the depth of the well.

Due to possible presence of toxic gases in the well, the rescue operation was conducted under strict safety protocols.

A trained rescuer equipped with a Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) entered the well to carry out the operation safely.

Despite a swift and professional rescue effort, the woman, identified as Muharram, was retrieved from the well in an unconscious state and immediately shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital.

Unfortunately, doctors at the facility confirmed that she had succumbed to her injuries.

