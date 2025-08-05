LUMHS Organizes Rally To Mark Youm-e-istehsal Kashmir
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2025 | 02:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro organized a rally on the occasion of Independence Day under the themes of "Marka-e-Haq" "Youm-e-Istehsal," and "Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan." The rally was led by the Vice Chancellor LUMHS Professor Dr. Ikram Din Ujjan, taken out from the main campus to the main gate of the University.
The students and teachers participating in the rally kept waving the national flag and raising slogans of Pakistan Zindabad and Kashmir Banega Pakistan. The participants paid tribute to the sacrifices of Pakistan's armed forces and expressed pride over the victory in the "Marka-e-Haq".
Addressing the rally, Professor Ikram Din Ujjan said that the purpose of the Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq celebrations was to highlight the spirit of patriotism among the people and encourage the youth to play a practical role for the development of the country.
He said that the participation of a large number of students was proof that the people of Pakistan stand with their homeland and their armed forces.
He added that Pakistan's armed forces had crushed all the pride of the enemy and now India will not even think of raising its eyes towards Pakistan.
LUMHS Vice Chancellor expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris and termed India's move to revoke the special status of Kashmir as illegal and a violation of the decisions of the United Nations Security Council. He said that the people of Pakistan were always with the Kashmiri brothers in their struggle for freedom.
