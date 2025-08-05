India can never suppress genuine indigenous freedom movement of Kashmiri people: Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar while paying rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices rendered by Kashmiri people and its leadership on Tuesday said India’s actions could never suppress the genuine indigenous freedom movement by Kashmiri people in India Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and would gain further strength in the face of such oppression.

Speaking at the floor of the National Assembly, the minister said that the right to self-determination, as enshrined in UN Security Council resolutions, must be granted to the Kashmiri people.

He said that August 5 would always be remembered as one of the darkest day in history, when India unilaterally revoked the special constitutional status of IIOJK to tighten its illegal grip on the territory.

Paying glowing tribute to Kashmiri leadership including Yasin Malik, Syed Ali Shah Gillani Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Burhan Wani, he said Syed Ali’s iconic slogan “Hum Pakistani hain, Pakistan hamara hai” still echoes through the mountains and valleys of Kashmir, symbolizing the courage and determination of its people despite decades of Indian oppression.

Burhan Wani was as a symbol of defiance whose martyrdom inspired thousands of Kashmiri youth to continue the freedom struggle, he said.

He said that the funerals of Kashmiri martyrs still carry Pakistan’s flag, reflecting their aspiration for freedom and their unity with the Pakistani nation.

Tarar vowed that Pakistan would continue to extend moral, political, and diplomatic support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir at all international fora, including the United Nations.

The Minister recalled that when India tested Pakistan’s strength in May this year, the nation stood united alongside the armed forces. Under a coordinated strategy led by Field Marshal Asim Munir, the Pakistan Air Force, Navy and Army not only defended the country but also shattered India’s arrogance, he said.

