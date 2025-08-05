Speakers call for result oriented dialogue and restoration of previous status of IIOK for regional peace

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Speakers called for result oriented dialogue with India to address longstanding Kashmir issue as well as restoration of previous status of Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK).

They urged that without solution of Indian held Kashmir there is no possibility of regional peace and development as Kashmiris are facing inhuman behavior of Indian forces since August 5, 2019.

They are addressing to the participants of the rally here on Tuesday at D-Chowk , the rally was taken out from Radio Pakistan to D-Chowk to observe the Youm-e-Istehsal and show the solidarity with the people of IIOK.

A number of speakers have address to the rally including Deputy Prime Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Info Minster Atta Tarar, Minister of Kashmir Affairs and SAFROM Amir Muqam and other Senior leaders of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and political figures.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar reaffirmed that Pakistan was committed to peace and peaceful coexistence, preferring dialogue and diplomacy over conflict, but was also remained ready to respond to any aggression.

"Pakistan is committed to dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward. We remain committed to peace and peaceful coexistence, but no one should misconstrue it as weakness, as we will give a robust response to any aggression," the deputy prime minister said, addressing a rally held in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal at D Chowk here.

He recalled that on August 5, 2019, India unilaterally revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of its Constitution, to bring Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) under its direct control.

He said that in the name of democracy and development, India took draconian measures, including the imposition of a months-long lockdown, restrictions on public movement, and the suspension of fundamental rights. Political leaders were imprisoned, and access to communication and freedom of expression was curtailed, he added.

He said that India continued to strengthen its control over IIOJK and even the Indian Supreme Court upheld these unilateral actions, disregarding the fact that it was an internationally recognized disputed territory, whose fate could not be decided through domestic laws.

He said India altered demographic delineations, issued domiciles to non-Kashmiris, and allowed them to purchase property in IIOJK, as an attempt to transform it into a state like any other in India. These actions appear designed to establish a government aligned with New Delhi’s policies, Dar observed.

Rejecting Indian plans of designating Kashmir as a Union Territory, further consolidating its control, and Indian claims of calling Kashmir an internal matter, he said that as a party to the dispute alongside the Kashmiri people, Pakistan would not accept any Indian unilateral decisions, which also violated the UN resolutions and international norms.

He said that Pakistani political parties were united on the Kashmir issue and criticised a political party for announcing demonstrations on the Day to press their demands, calling it an attempt to divide the masses and divert attention from India’s actions.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar reaffirmed that Pakistan would continue its moral, political, and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people in their struggle for their right to self-determination.

He also highlighted that during Pakistan's presidency of the United Nations Security Council for the month of July 2025, he raised the Kashmir issue alongside the Palestinian cause, advocating for justice and self-determination which also gained international recognition.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said that Pakistan has been advocating the cause of the Kashmiris at every forum to protest against Indian illegal occupation and expose human rights violations committed by Indian Armed Forces in Kashmir.

"Pakistan will continue its moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris till realisation of goal of freedom", Attaullah Tarar reiterated the commitment while addressing the participants of the Kashmir Youm-e-Istehsal rally.

The minister said that Kashmiri people were not alone in their struggle, the state of Pakistan and people of Pakistan firmly stood with them.

He said August 5 was the darkest day in history as on this day, India attempted to illegally usurp Kashmiris fundamental rights by abolishing Article 370 and 35A.

The minister said that bonds between Kashmiris and Pakistan were eternal which can never be broken by any Indian conspiracy.

He reminded that dead bodies of martyred Kashmiris like youth icon Burhan Wani were wrapped in colour of Pakistan's flag, which was manifestation of Kashmiris love and affection for Pakistan.

He said that for past over seven decades in general and after August 5, 2019 India has been committing unprecedented atrocities in the paradise-like valley of Kashmir.

About military stand off with India, he said when Indain PM Modi cast a malicious eye, the Pakistani forces gave him a befitting response.

"India was not only defeated in the military arena, it was also humiliated in the field of narrative and on the diplomatic front" Attaullah Tarar remarked.

Attaullah Tarar said that the victory in the Ma'arka-e- Haq has boosted the morale of Kashmiri masses.

He said Pakistan's Armed Forces destroyed India's pride besides downing its war planes.

The minister lauded the efforts of Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam in highlighting the Kashmir cause at international level.

He said Kashmir was part of Pakistanis blood and an integral part national heritage.

Pakistan, he assured, will not only continue to raise the voice of its Kashmiri brothers at every forum, God willing, but will also continue to fight for their cause all over the world.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit Baltistan & SAFRON Engr Amir Muqam has urged the international community to play a role in a solid solution to the longstanding Kashmir issue in this region because no peace is possible in the region without a solution to the Kashmir issue.

The minister said that so so-called world's largest democratic state, India violating human rights continuously since August 5, 2019 adding that the international community should put pressure on India to curb state terrorism, the continued military siege for the last six years, and other atrocities in IIOJK.

Pakistan will not allow India to succeed in its nefarious designs of turning the Muslim majority into the minority in the IIOJK, he added.

Addressing the participants of the rally, he said that the abrogation of 370 and 35A was a major mistake of

India, it could not succeed in its nefarious designs.

The minister said that like other parts of the World, Kashmiris are observing Youme-e-Istehsal in Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir. Without a solution to the Kashmir issue there is peaceful environment is not possible in the region.

He said that the incumbent regime is highlighting the Kashmir issue at all appropriate global forums effectively.

A protest rally was taken out from the Foreign Office led by Chairman Kashmir Committee MNA Qasim Noon, to D Chowk. A rally against the continuous military siege and human rights violations by Indian occupying forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was held here on Tuesday, Youm-e-Istehsal.

Addressing the participants, the minister thanked the people for expressing solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren and urged the international community to put pressure on India to curb state terrorism, the continued military siege since 5th August 2019 and other atrocities in IIOJK. Pakistan will not allow India to succeed in its nefarious designs of turning the Muslim majority into the minority in the IIOJK, he added.The participants were chanting slogans against India and carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans "Go India, Go Back", "Stop Killing in Kashmir and Stop HR Violation in Occupied Kashmir".

One minute’s silence was also observed in memory of the martyrs in Kashmir.

“Our strong and steadfast moral, political and diplomatic support for the Kashmiri people will continue till the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination,” he reiterated.

Qasim Noon MNA said that ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’ was a somber occasion to recall India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). That day, India scrapped the special status of IIOJK and bifurcated it into two so-called ‘Union Territories’ to alter its internationally recognized disputed status and undermine the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

Hurriyat leaders Abdul Hameed Lone, Mohammad Farooq Rahmani and government representatives participated in the rally.