KSrelief completes distribution of 6,000 food packages to affected families in AJK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) has successfully completed the distribution of 6,000 food packages to families affected by natural disasters across ten districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The distribution included 325 food packages in Muzaffarabad, 542 in Jhelum Valley, 433 in Neelum, 796 in Kotli, 281 in Bhimber, 250 in Mirpur, 1,040 in Sudhnoti, 1,073 in Poonch, 934 in Haveli, and 326 in Bagh.

Each food package weighs 95 kilograms and includes 80 kg of flour, 5 liters of cooking oil, 5 kg of sugar, and 5 kg of lentils (chana dal). This humanitarian aid initiative was carried out in close coordination with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the State Disaster Management Authority of AJK, and the Hayat Foundation, ensuring timely and transparent delivery of assistance to the affected families.

More than 41,121 individuals directly benefited from this effort, which stands as a testament to KSrelief’s strong commitment to supporting and rehabilitating disaster-affected communities in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Director General of the AJK Disaster Management Authority, Sardar Waheed, expressed his gratitude to KSrelief and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their timely and generous support. He personally attended a distribution ceremony in Muzaffarabad, reflecting the strong cooperation between KSrelief and the Government of Azad Kashmir to reach those most in need.