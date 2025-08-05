Open Menu

Ceremony To Mark Kashmir Exploitation Day Held

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2025 | 02:50 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) A ceremony to mark the Kashmir Exploitation Day (Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir)

was held at Govt Municipal Model school Gujrat on Tuesday, under the auspices

of District Government and District education Authority Gujrat.

Deputy Commissioner Noorul Ain Qureshi was the chief guest while Assistant

Commissioner Bilal Zubair and CEO Education Muhammad Yasin Khan Baloch

were also present.

Speakers strongly condemned the India’s unilateral action of August 5, 2019,

and expressed solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu &

Kashmir (IIOJK). Students presented patriotic tableau and songs to highlight

the Kashmiri struggle.

Senior Headmistress Rukhsana Qadeer moderated the event. Among the attendees

were DEO Secondary Momi Gul, DEO Elementary Ch. Sultan Ahmed Hanjra,

Deputy DEO Naheed Rashid, Deputy DEO Secondary Ch Azhar Iqbal, Deputy

DEO Elementary Maroof Ahmed Ranjha, as well as headmistresses and teachers

from various city schools.

A one-minute silence was observed to protest the revocation of Kashmir’s special

status.

Addressing the gathering, the DC, AC, and CEO of Education denounced human

rights violations in IIOJK and reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering moral and diplomatic

support to Kashmiri people.

