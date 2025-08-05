Ceremony To Mark Kashmir Exploitation Day Held
Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2025 | 02:50 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) A ceremony to mark the Kashmir Exploitation Day (Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir)
was held at Govt Municipal Model school Gujrat on Tuesday, under the auspices
of District Government and District education Authority Gujrat.
Deputy Commissioner Noorul Ain Qureshi was the chief guest while Assistant
Commissioner Bilal Zubair and CEO Education Muhammad Yasin Khan Baloch
were also present.
Speakers strongly condemned the India’s unilateral action of August 5, 2019,
and expressed solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu &
Kashmir (IIOJK). Students presented patriotic tableau and songs to highlight
the Kashmiri struggle.
Senior Headmistress Rukhsana Qadeer moderated the event. Among the attendees
were DEO Secondary Momi Gul, DEO Elementary Ch. Sultan Ahmed Hanjra,
Deputy DEO Naheed Rashid, Deputy DEO Secondary Ch Azhar Iqbal, Deputy
DEO Elementary Maroof Ahmed Ranjha, as well as headmistresses and teachers
from various city schools.
A one-minute silence was observed to protest the revocation of Kashmir’s special
status.
Addressing the gathering, the DC, AC, and CEO of Education denounced human
rights violations in IIOJK and reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering moral and diplomatic
support to Kashmiri people.
