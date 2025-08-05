Kashmir Exploitation Day Observed In Faisalabad
Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2025 | 02:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The Kashmir Exploitation Day expressing solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris of the Indian
Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashimir was observed here on Tuesday.
To mark the day, a seminar was organized at Municipal Corporation Hall in addition to holding
a solidarity rally under the aegis of the district administration.
Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir was chief guest at the seminar. Former MNA Haji Muhammad
Akram Ansari, former MPA Sheikh Ijaz, PML-N leaders Raja Daniyal, Umar Khan, officers and civil
society attended the seminar.
A one-minute silence was also observed on the occasion to express solidarity with
the oppressed Kashmiri people.
The students from various schools also expressed their sentiments with the Kashmiri children
as well as elders by highlighting Indian atrocities and the freedom struggle of the Kashmiri brothers
through tableaus.
Addressing the seminar, Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir said that the Pakistani nation pays
rich tribute to the sacrifices of the Kashmiris in their struggle for the right to self-determination.
He said that the entire Pakistani nation stands with oppressed Kashmiri people.
Later, a walk was also organized led by DC Nadeem Nasir. The participants raised slogans in favor
of the freedom of occupied Kashmir.
Recent Stories
UN warns against worsening famine risk in Gaza
UAE strongly condemns, denounces storming of Al-Aqsa Courtyard; warns against es ..
Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Marahavan Khan appointed as the n ..
Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Kashmir's history: Sultan Butt
Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes
Pakistan's UN envoy hands over DPM's letter to UNSC President on India's rights ..
2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan: NCM
IOM saddened by loss of dozens of lives in migrant boat tragedy off Yemen
DIB reports AED3.7 bn in net profit for H1/25
Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in Kohlu
PTI protest call flops: Tariq Fazal
Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedal Khan visits Saudi embassy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
APHC leader Altaf Wani calls August 5 darkest day in Kashmir’s history2 hours ago
-
New Polio case reported from Lakki Marwat2 hours ago
-
Fazlur Rehman offers condolences to Nawaz Sharif over cousin’s passing2 hours ago
-
Tarar grieved over demise of Sardar Khan Niazi's mother-in-law2 hours ago
-
PTI lacks public support, relies on media tactics: Talal Chaudhry3 hours ago
-
Aug 5, a darkest day in Kashmir's freedom struggle: Mushaal Malik3 hours ago
-
CS Balochistan directs secretaries to address complaints of public immediately3 hours ago
-
CM chairs 28th cabinet meeting, approves reforms in labor, education3 hours ago
-
Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Marahavan Khan appointed as the new DPO of Attock3 hours ago
-
Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Kashmir's history: Sultan Butt3 hours ago
-
Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in Kohlu3 hours ago
-
PTI protest call flops: Tariq Fazal3 hours ago