Open Menu

Kashmir Exploitation Day Observed In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Kashmir Exploitation Day observed in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The Kashmir Exploitation Day expressing solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris of the Indian

Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashimir was observed here on Tuesday.

To mark the day, a seminar was organized at Municipal Corporation Hall in addition to holding

a solidarity rally under the aegis of the district administration.

Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir was chief guest at the seminar. Former MNA Haji Muhammad

Akram Ansari, former MPA Sheikh Ijaz, PML-N leaders Raja Daniyal, Umar Khan, officers and civil

society attended the seminar.

A one-minute silence was also observed on the occasion to express solidarity with

the oppressed Kashmiri people.

The students from various schools also expressed their sentiments with the Kashmiri children

as well as elders by highlighting Indian atrocities and the freedom struggle of the Kashmiri brothers

through tableaus.

Addressing the seminar, Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir said that the Pakistani nation pays

rich tribute to the sacrifices of the Kashmiris in their struggle for the right to self-determination.

He said that the entire Pakistani nation stands with oppressed Kashmiri people.

Later, a walk was also organized led by DC Nadeem Nasir. The participants raised slogans in favor

of the freedom of occupied Kashmir.

Recent Stories

UN warns against worsening famine risk in Gaza

UN warns against worsening famine risk in Gaza

59 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns, denounces storming of Al-Aq ..

UAE strongly condemns, denounces storming of Al-Aqsa Courtyard; warns against es ..

1 hour ago
 Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Mar ..

Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Marahavan Khan appointed as the n ..

3 hours ago
 Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Ka ..

Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Kashmir's history: Sultan Butt

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes

Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes

3 hours ago
 Pakistan's UN envoy hands over DPM's letter to UNS ..

Pakistan's UN envoy hands over DPM's letter to UNSC President on India's rights ..

3 hours ago
2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan: NCM

2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan: NCM

3 hours ago
 IOM saddened by loss of dozens of lives in migrant ..

IOM saddened by loss of dozens of lives in migrant boat tragedy off Yemen

3 hours ago
 DIB reports AED3.7 bn in net profit for H1/25

DIB reports AED3.7 bn in net profit for H1/25

3 hours ago
 Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in K ..

Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in Kohlu

3 hours ago
 PTI protest call flops: Tariq Fazal

PTI protest call flops: Tariq Fazal

3 hours ago
 Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedal Khan visits Saudi e ..

Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedal Khan visits Saudi embassy

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan