Kashmir Exploitation Day observed in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The Kashmir Exploitation Day expressing solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris of the Indian

Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashimir was observed here on Tuesday.

To mark the day, a seminar was organized at Municipal Corporation Hall in addition to holding

a solidarity rally under the aegis of the district administration.

Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir was chief guest at the seminar. Former MNA Haji Muhammad

Akram Ansari, former MPA Sheikh Ijaz, PML-N leaders Raja Daniyal, Umar Khan, officers and civil

society attended the seminar.

A one-minute silence was also observed on the occasion to express solidarity with

the oppressed Kashmiri people.

The students from various schools also expressed their sentiments with the Kashmiri children

as well as elders by highlighting Indian atrocities and the freedom struggle of the Kashmiri brothers

through tableaus.

Addressing the seminar, Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir said that the Pakistani nation pays

rich tribute to the sacrifices of the Kashmiris in their struggle for the right to self-determination.

He said that the entire Pakistani nation stands with oppressed Kashmiri people.

Later, a walk was also organized led by DC Nadeem Nasir. The participants raised slogans in favor

of the freedom of occupied Kashmir.