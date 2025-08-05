CM Balochistan Expresses Solidarity With Kashmiris On Youm-e-Istehsal
Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2025 | 02:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) On the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal (Day of Exploitation), Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, reaffirmed unwavering solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), denouncing India’s actions in the region as a grave violation of international law and human rights.
In a statement issued here on Tuesday, CM Bugti described August 5, 2019, the day when the Indian government revoked Article 370 of its constitution, stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its special status as a “symbol of India's illegal occupation and suppression of Kashmiri rights.”
He condemned the unilateral actions of the Modi government, stating they directly contravene United Nations resolutions and fundamental human rights principles.
“The move was not just unconstitutional; it was an affront to the aspirations and freedoms of the Kashmiri people,” he emphasized.
Mir Sarfraz Bugti further said that the people of Balochistan stand shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination.
The Chief Minister pledged continued moral, diplomatic, and political support for the Kashmiri cause on all international forums, assuring that Pakistan will never abandon the people of Kashmir in their hour of need.
“Our nation will continue to raise its voice against tyranny and injustice. The day is not far when the Kashmiri people will witness the dawn of freedom,” Sarfraz Bugti said.
