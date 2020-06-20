Woman Killed By Brother-in-law Over Family Quarrels In Mianwali
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 02:51 PM
MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :A woman was killed by brother-in-law over family quarrels in Kundian police limits.
Police said on Saturday that Muhammad Ashraf Kundi, resident of mohallah Nizamabad,tehsil Kundian was suspected that his sister-in-law Hameeda Bibi provoked his wife against him.
On the day of incident, the accused Ashraf allegedly injured Hameeda by hitting axes.
The injured was shifted to THQ hospital where she succumbed to injuries.
Police registered case against the accused and started investigation.