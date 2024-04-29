CM vows merit-based system for officers’ appointment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) In a determined effort to enhance governance in Punjab, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has been actively promoting a merit-based system for the appointment of officers.

While interviewing officers for various posts, she emphasized, “I am committed to the principle of ‘Right Person for the Right Job,’ and will ensure its strict enforcement to foster a culture of good governance across the province.”

She added, “I will personally monitor the process of appointment to important positions to discourage a culture of favoritism and recommendation.

” A panel of at least three officers was interviewed for each post.

Asserting her stance on competence and integrity, she declared, “In Punjab, there is no tolerance for incompetence or corruption. Only those who demonstrate performance and integrity will retain their positions.”

The Chief Minister said, “I am taking regular meetings to monitor the performance of each department. Significant signs of improvement in governance have started to be visible.”