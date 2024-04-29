Mayor Sukkur pays surprise visits to low lying areas, Municipal Corporation

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Monday paid surprise visits to check dewater machinery in the low-lying areas and the attendance of officers at the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC).

The Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh recently visited low-lying areas including New Pind, Nusurat Colony, Bhosa Line, Old Sukkur and other areas.

During his visit, he noticed that in some areas, the machinery and other suction machines were not installed. As a result, he directed Municipal Commissioner Sukkur Muhammad Ali to ensure that the machinery was deployed and to report back to him.

The Mayor Sukkur paid a visit to the Municipal Corporation and was welcomed by the MC Muhammad Ali Sheikh and others.

During his tour, Mayor Arslan noticed that some officials were absent from their offices at 9:30 a.m.

To ensure that the staff follows their example, the Mayor instructed the Municipal Commissioner to issue directives to the officials to arrive on time at their offices.