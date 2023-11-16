Woman killed by husband

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) A woman was gunned down by her husband over domestic issues here at Tangowali area under the jurisdiction of Saddar police station.

Police said that Sonia (24) married Ahmed Raza (28) r/o Tangowali few months ago.On the day of incident, after exchanging harsh words,he opened fire,killed her on the spot.

The body was handed over to police while further investigation was under way.