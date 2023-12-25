Woman killed, two injured in road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) A woman was killed while two persons got critically wounded when a speeding car hit a motorbike near Mian Channu Bypass on Monday afternoon.

According to details, Police sources said that the accident occurred near Mian Channu bypass where a speeding car driver lost his control and hit a motorbike, in a result one killed and injured two others, a private news channel reported.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the body and injured to hospital.

According to rescue sources, the deceased was yet not identified.

Police have seized the car while its driver managed to escape from the scene after the accident.