Open Menu

Woman Killed, Two Injured In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Woman killed, two injured in road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) A woman was killed while two persons got critically wounded when a speeding car hit a motorbike near Mian Channu Bypass on Monday afternoon.

According to details, Police sources said that the accident occurred near Mian Channu bypass where a speeding car driver lost his control and hit a motorbike, in a result one killed and injured two others, a private news channel reported.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the body and injured to hospital.

According to rescue sources, the deceased was yet not identified.

Police have seized the car while its driver managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Driver Car Women From

Recent Stories

Elections 2024: Scrutiny of nomination papers star ..

Elections 2024: Scrutiny of nomination papers starts today

3 hours ago
 Sarfraz out as Pakistan announces Squad changes fo ..

Sarfraz out as Pakistan announces Squad changes for 2nd Test against Australia

3 hours ago
 Gas pipeline explosion sparks fire in Rawalpindi

Gas pipeline explosion sparks fire in Rawalpindi

3 hours ago
 Nation celebrates Quaid's birth anniversary today ..

Nation celebrates Quaid's birth anniversary today with zeal

4 hours ago
 President, PM stresses upon unity under Quaid’s ..

President, PM stresses upon unity under Quaid’s guiding principles

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 December 2023

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

1 day ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

2 days ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

2 days ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan