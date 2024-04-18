Open Menu

Woman,son Died In Hospital

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Woman,son died in hospital

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) A woman and her son,suffered severe burns in fire incident,died in Allied hospital-I after a week here on Thursday.

Police said here that fire erupted in a house situated at Khurarianwala to Jhumra Road near Government Girls school due to short-circuit of a fan on April 11 and two people including a young woman Ujala Hasan (33) and her 4-year-old son Muhammad Ismail received serious burn injuries in this incident.

Rescue 1122 shifted the victims to Burn Unit of Allied Hospital-I in critical condition. The doctors provided them intensive care treatment to save their lives but in vain as they breathed their last, he added.

Related Topics

Fire Road Died Young April Rescue 1122 Women Government

Recent Stories

Azam Khan likely to miss T20I series against Kiwis ..

Azam Khan likely to miss T20I series against Kiwis due to discomfort in right kn ..

10 minutes ago
 Badar Shahbaz Warraich appointed as PM’s media c ..

Badar Shahbaz Warraich appointed as PM’s media coordinator

50 minutes ago
 Finance Minister rules out rupee devaluation in ta ..

Finance Minister rules out rupee devaluation in talks with IMF

2 hours ago
 National team determined for good performance agai ..

National team determined for good performance against New Zealand: Babar Azam

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2024

5 hours ago
Saka and Odegaard start for Arsenal, Guerreiro in ..

Saka and Odegaard start for Arsenal, Guerreiro in Bayern midfield

14 hours ago
 Qatar PM says re-evaluating Israel-Hamas mediation ..

Qatar PM says re-evaluating Israel-Hamas mediation role

14 hours ago
 Govt spokesperson terms allegations of PTI's Marwa ..

Govt spokesperson terms allegations of PTI's Marwat against Saudi Arabia 'heinou ..

14 hours ago
 Minister appreciate UAE’s support for Pakistan e ..

Minister appreciate UAE’s support for Pakistan economic challenges

14 hours ago
 Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League sta ..

Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League starting line-ups

14 hours ago
 MIGA's support Pakistan in attracting foreign inve ..

MIGA's support Pakistan in attracting foreign investments: Federal Minister for ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan