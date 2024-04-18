Woman,son died in hospital

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) A woman and her son,suffered severe burns in fire incident,died in Allied hospital-I after a week here on Thursday.

Police said here that fire erupted in a house situated at Khurarianwala to Jhumra Road near Government Girls school due to short-circuit of a fan on April 11 and two people including a young woman Ujala Hasan (33) and her 4-year-old son Muhammad Ismail received serious burn injuries in this incident.

Rescue 1122 shifted the victims to Burn Unit of Allied Hospital-I in critical condition. The doctors provided them intensive care treatment to save their lives but in vain as they breathed their last, he added.