Women Development Dept Organizes Seminar On Int'l Women's Day

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 11:50 PM

Women Development dept organizes seminar on Int'l Women's Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :An awareness seminar was organized by the Punjab Department of Women Development, and United Nations Fund for Population Activities (NFPA) to celebrate International Women's Day, here on Monday.

The main theme of the event was 'Women In Leadership: Achieving An Equal Future In A COVID 19 World'.

In her address, Provincial Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz said that the services rendered by women doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and other sectors during this pandemic were commendable, adding that women continued to work on the frontline in COVID-19. She maintained during the COVID-19, agreements had been signed with Enablers and BF technology to provide decent employment to women sitting at home. Virtual trainings had also been conducted for women, she added.

The minister said that under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar, significant steps had been taken at the practical level for women's economic independence and development. She added that the implementation framework of Women Development Policy 2018 had been formulated and its implementation had been initiated. Toolkit for raising awareness among women to end sexual harassment had been introduced, she mentioned.

All over Punjab, working women and their children were being provided day care facilities in their workplaces, she said. At present, 146 day care centers were operational and 221 had been approved.

The minister said that land for Women Development Complex had been purchased from Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and various workshops for women would be organized in this complex. She added that ordinary women would have direct access here.

The provincial minister said that the fifth edition of Pakistan's first online government digital magazine had been published, adding that from the platform of Dukhtran-e-Pakistan, the students of educational institutions were trained on peace and tolerance in everyday life for the establishment of a society free from gender discrimination and violence. She said Punjab Women Helpline 1043 had been improved.

Women Development Department Secretary Ambreen Raza addressing the participants said that the department had conducted short courses of beautification, kitchen and others for women. She added that modern facilities had been provided in 16 working women's hostels.

MPA Sadia Sohail, MPA Sameera Ahmed, Additional Chief Secretary Iram Bukhari, Female Ombudsman Rukhsana Gilani, Secretary Women Development Umbereen Raza, Secretary Literacy Sumaira Samad, WDD Additional Secretary Asif-ur-Rehman, Deputy Secretary Muhammad Najib, DG Safe City Authority Kamran Khan, Shoaib Ahmed Representative UNFPA, WDD Director Sajeela Naveed, Secretary PCSW Tariq Niazi and females from various walks of life were present.

