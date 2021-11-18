UrduPoint.com

Women Ombudsperson For Immediate Relief To Women Complainants

Women Ombudsperson Punjab Nabila Khan on Thursday said women should be given immediate relief in cases of property inheritance and harassment

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Women Ombudsperson Punjab Nabila Khan on Thursday said women should be given immediate relief in cases of property inheritance and harassment.

She was addressing an awareness seminar held at Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, Principal Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Prof. Dr. Niaz Maqsood, consultant Abdul Rashid, Assistant Commissioner General Liaquat Ali Gilani, Incharge Property Section Hafiz Farooq Anwar and women working in various departments were present on the occasion.

She said that Punjab Government has implemented the Punjab Enforcement of Women's Property Rights Act to ensure that women have a share in inherited property.

In order to provide a peaceful environment for women at the workplace and to protect their rights, the act (passed in 2010 and amended in 2012) has also been implemented, she said.

Committees have been set up in colleges, universities and factories to provide a conducive environment for working women, she added.

She asked the seminar participants to have acquaintance of women inheritance and property rights issues.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal addressing the seminar said that there were clear instructions regarding women's rights in islam.

He said that measures for protection of women's rights were being strictly implemented. He said that the committees had been set up for women's rights in all the departments.

Later, Women Ombudsman Punjab Nabila Khan held an open court at the Deputy Commissioner Office where she listened to the problems of women regarding harassment and inheritance.

As many as 30 complaints were heard in which 20 related to property inheritance and 10 related to harassment.

Nabila Khan issue orders to concerned officers for resolving the complaints.

