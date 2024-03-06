Women University of Bagh approves 15% disparity reduction allowance to its employees

The 20th syndicate session of the Women University of Bagh, Azad Kashmir was held under the chair of President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chancellor Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry here on Wednesday

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The 20th syndicate session of the Women University of Bagh, Azad Kashmir was held under the chair of President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chancellor Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Vice Chancellor Women University Professor Dr. Abdul Hameed, Former Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Women University Rawalpindi, Professor Dr. Saima Hameed, Vice Chancellor Mirpur University of Science and Technology, Brigadier (R) Professor Dr. Muhammad Younis Javed, former Vice Chancellor Azad Kashmir University Prof. Dr. Farooq Ahmed, Dean Faculty of Basic Sciences University of Wah Prof. Dr. Uzma Ghazanfar, Secretary Higher Education Zaheeruddin Qureshi, Prof. Dr. Ghulam Raza Bhatti and others.

On this occasion, the VC Women University Bagh Professor Dr. Abdul Hameed gave a detailed briefing to the senate members regarding the ongoing development projects and curricular activities in the university.

The participants of the meeting unanimously agreed and approved to grant fifteen percent disparity reduction allowance to all the employees of the University.

Speaking on the occasion, the President AJK, who is also the chancellor of the University, said that quality education was the key to sustainable development. "No nation or a society can prosper sans education", he said, adding that high quality education plays a vital role in development and overall growth of a country.

He said that all the universities have to improve their standard and quality of education.

Barrister Chaudhry also assured the VC Women University Bagh of his all possible cooperation to improve the quality of education and saying that the University of Bagh should become the bastion of academic excellence and seat of learning in near future.