Work in full swing on projects under PM' Karachi package: Haleem Adil Sheikh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh said that work in Karachi was in full swing on the Federal government-funded development projects to uplift the provincial capital and provide basic facilities to its residents.

Haleem Adil Sheikh, in a statement issued here on Tuesday, said that fast track development in Karachi was a clear manifestation of the fact that Imran Khan loves Karachi and his heart beats along with Karachi'ites.

He said that PM Imran Khan took the responsibility of major projects following the urban flooding situation created due to heavy rains in Karachi, adding that rehabilitation of Malir and Liyari rivers and removal of encroachments along with Orangi, Mehmoodabad, and Gujjar nullahs and their widening and dredging were 5 priority projects under the Rs.1100 billion package.

As many as Rs. 35 billion had already been released while 80 percent of work has been done, he added.

Haleem Adil Sheikh informed that three overhead bridges in the central district have been completed, work on Manghopir-Jam Chakro road was in advanced stage and 52 fire tender vehicles have already reached here.

He said that track for the green line has been completed as well while buses for the green line service would be on the roads next month.

The federal government has also fast-tracked Sindh government's Orange line project and LC in the regard has been opened in the current month, he added.

Under the sustainable development goals, federal government sanctioned and issued Rs. 10 billion to elected representatives �MNAs and MPAs- from Karachi to carry out development works in their Constituencies, though construction and maintenance of streets and drains besides solid waste management were the responsibility of the Sindh government, Haleem noted.

He said that in the package Sindh has to contribute Rs. 450 million but they had not spent a single penny so far while the provincial government kept saying that they would carry out development work when they will receive an amount from the penalty imposed on Bahria Town.