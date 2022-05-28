Work on 7th Avenue Interchange Project in full pace: CDA

The construction work on 7th Avenue Interchange Project was in full swing, said Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :The construction work on 7th Avenue Interchange Project was in full swing, said Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Saturday.

According to details, grading and casting work was completed on Srinagar Highway, adjacent to 7th Avenue Interchange, while work on removal of culverts framework and fixing slab steel on side wall panels was also in progress.

It should be noted that the target for the completion of 7th Avenue Interchange Project was set for October 2022. However, due to the special interest of the CDA Chairman Aamer Ali Ahmed, the project will be completed before August 14.

The completion of the project will help in maintaining the flow of traffic, besides reducing the commuters' problems like traffic jams in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Further, the CDA administration had also directed the environment wing to select suitable sites for the project to plant maximum trees.

It may be mentioned that the National Logistics Cell (NLC) was executing the said project. The interchange will act like a cloverleaf, with four left and right loops, while there will be an underpass to link both portions of Khayaban-i-Suhrwardi.