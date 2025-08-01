Open Menu

Work On Eastern Wastewater Treatment Plant Project To Start Shortly: MD WASA

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2025 | 06:56 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Sohail Qadir Cheema has said that all initial stages of the eastern wastewater treatment plant project have been completed and work on the project will officially start after the loan agreement is signed in the next one week.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the project management unit here on Friday. Deputy Managing Director Services Ikramullah Chaudhry, Project Director Kamran Raza Kahlon, and other officers were present.

MD WASA Sohail Qadir Cheema said that the wastewater treatment plant project is not less than a gift for the citizens of Faisalabad because after the completion of the project, the citizens will get relief from environmental pollution.

He clarified that the selection of contractors for the construction work of the project has been done while this project will be completed with the financial support of Denmark.

He said that no compromise would be made on quality during the construction work while it would be completed according to the set timeline.

