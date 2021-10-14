Work on Lei Expressway project to be started from December 25: Sheikh Rashid Shafiq

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Narcotics Sheikh Rashid Shafiq on Thursday said that the work on Rs.75 billion lei expressway project would be kicked off from December 25.

Addressing a press conference at Rawalpindi Press Club, Rashid said that the formal announcement of giving university status to Waqar Nisa College would be made on Friday.

Giving details of the development projects which had been carried out during the last three years, he said that completion of dialysis centre at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology(RIU) had been carried out at the cost of Rs 300 million while work on Rawalpindi Women's University,6th road at the expense of Rs 800 million is in final stages.

The Parliamentary Secretary informed that a shelter house had been constructed at Rs 50 mln at RIU while Rs 600 million had been spent on installing 12 new wells and overhead tanks in the constituency of NA-60.

Construction of the dry port road is underway at Rs 440 million, while Rs 60 mln had been spent on the installation of street lights in various Union councils of the city.

Rashid Shafiq informed that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar would visit Rawalpindi on Friday to award the university's status to Waqar ul Nisa Girls College.