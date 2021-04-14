Work on Salt, Gypsum city to start after Ramazan: CEO

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is taking serious measures to utilize hidden natural deposits of the southern districts of the province and establishing a Salt, Gypsum city in Karak district for achieving socio-economic development

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is taking serious measures to utilize hidden natural deposits of the southern districts of the province and establishing a Salt, Gypsum city in Karak district for achieving socio-economic development.

"We have almost completed a feasibility report for the Salt, Gypsum city project which is stretching over 300 acres of land on old Bannu Road, Banda Daud Shah Tehsil in Karak district. Hopefully work on site will take place after the holy month of Ramazan," Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zone Development and Management Company's CEO (KPEZDMC) Javed Khattak told APP on Wednesday.

He said that Salt and Gypsum city would bring the large but scattered resources of salt and gypsum for processing units within the same boundary wall.

He said that Salt and Gypsum City in the Karak district would facilitate the mine owners of the district with world-class infrastructure and utilities to set up their industries.

He said that the proposed city would house several processing units which would generate employment opportunities for about 25000 people and investment opportunities to the tune of over Rs3 billion and the initiative would change destiny of the area, the CEO concluded.

He said the entire KP was blessed with abundant natural resources and especially Kohat Division which is rich in an exceptional amount of natural deposits including large reserves of mineral salt and gypsum.

He said that KP had 92 percent share in the country's total gypsum reserves and out of it Kohat division contributed 89 percent high-quality gypsum. Similarly Salt deposits of 98 percent purity occur at the Jatta Bahadur Khel and Karak districts, he added.

He said that despite the immense reserves, the share of Pakistan in global exports of gypsum was only estimated to be 0.6%.

He said that establishment of such an infrastructure would not only help the manufacturers in diversification and value addition of the minerals but would also help in production of export-oriented products.