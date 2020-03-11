UrduPoint.com
Workshops On Environmental Pollution For MPAs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ):The members of Punjab Assembly (MPAs) will attend awareness workshop on environmental pollution as a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with an NGO AirQualityAsia.

The MoU was signed between Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti and President AirQualityAsia Shazia Rafi at the Punjab Assembly here on Wednesday.

Under the MoU, the NGO would conduct training sessions and workshops for the MPAs regarding awareness on environmental challenges in the province.

Secretary Punjab Assembly, Muhammad Khan Bhatti said it was important to create awareness among the parliamentarians and people from all walks of life on this major challenge. He said MPA Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari would be the focal person of the awareness workshops for the MPAs.

