World Book and Copyright Day marked virtually

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :World Book and Copyright day was virtually marked across the globe including Pakistan on Friday with special emphasis on promoting the benefits of reading books, publishing and copyright.

The day is usually marked with a number of activities including book exhibitions, seminars, conferences, various books related competitions, launching of new books etc however for the second consecutive year, this day was observed by arranging activities through digital means or platforms.

The prevailing crisis has limited social interaction and shifted the focus of the citizens towards book reading besides other activities like playing traditional games and doing physical exercise.

To mark the day, the world renowned digital market, Amazon offered the book lovers 10 free Kindle ebooks from around the world that can be downloaded till April 24.

World Book Day, also known as World Book and Copyright Day, or International Day of the Book, is an annual event organized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization to promote reading, publishing, and copyright.

UNESCO decided to institute a day dedicated to reading and books in the 1995 General Conference held in Paris, 'to discover the pleasure of reading and gain a renewed respect for the irreplaceable contributions of those, who have furthered the social and cultural progress of humanity.

' According to the UNESCO, during the last year when most countries have seen periods of confinement and people have had to limit their time spent outside, books have proved to be powerful tools to combat isolation, reinforce ties between people, expand our horizons, while stimulating our minds and creativity.

In some countries the number of books read has doubled. During the month of April and all year round, it is critical to take the time to read on your own or with your children.

It is a time to celebrate the importance of reading, foster children's growth as readers and promote a lifelong love of literature and integration into the world of work.

As a part of World Book Day 2021 celebrations, UNESCO has also created a bookface challenge, inviting the students, teachers, readers from around the world as well as the book industry and library services to testify and express their love for reading by participating to this challenge.