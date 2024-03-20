Open Menu

World Frog Day: 90% Decline In Yellow-bellied Frog Due To Habitat Loss

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2024 | 04:50 PM

World Frog Day: 90% decline in yellow-bellied frog due to habitat loss

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The population of the commonly found yellow-bellied frog has declined to 90% in the biome due to habitat loss amid unbridled urbanization, use of synthetic elements and non-scientific methods to capture frogs for school and college experimentation.

Vice President, Pakistan Wildlife Foundation (PWF), Safwan Ahmed on the occasion of World Frog Day aimed at increasing awareness on the tailless amphibian conservation told APP that there were some 20 species of frogs existing in the country’s fauna in the groups of 4-5 sprawling from Karachi to the north in Gilgit Baltistan.

Ahmed said there were five to seven species of frogs that alone existed in the Pothohar region of which yellow-bellied frog (Rana tigrina or Hoplobatrachus tigrinus) was commonly found and used for students education on dissection of amphibians.

He noted that there was very less interest found among the scientific community in studying the frogs’ behavior or its population, whereas a few were carried out by the University of the Punjab, University of Agriculture Faisalabad, and Quaid-i-Azam University.

However, due to decrease in the number of Rana Tigrina common pigeon were used instead for experimentation at the educational institutions’ level, he added.

World Frog Day is being celebrated globally since 2014 as awareness day to save the different frog species from extinction that are tailless amphibians with its origins reckoning back to 256 million years.

Around the globe, researchers have identified approximately 6,000 frog species, with 4,800 of them discovered in various regions except Antarctica. Unfortunately, over the past decade, around 170 frog species have vanished due to a combination of human interference and fungal infections, contributing to their declining populations.

The factors such as fungal diseases, habitat destruction, pollution, climate change, and pesticide use, had a severe impact on frog populations worldwide. Addressing these issues through conservation efforts and raising awareness about the importance of preserving ecosystems is crucial in reversing these trends and protecting these vulnerable amphibians.

/395

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World University Of The Punjab Education Gilgit Baltistan From Million University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Pakistan will not tolerate any kind of terrorism f ..

Pakistan will not tolerate any kind of terrorism from across border: PM

2 hours ago
 Senate polls: Nomination papers of Sanam Javed, Zu ..

Senate polls: Nomination papers of Sanam Javed, Zulfi Bukhari, Azam Swati reject ..

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq to perform Umrah

Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq to perform Umrah

2 hours ago
 SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9

SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9

4 hours ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest P ..

Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest Potential Charging Advancements

4 hours ago
 TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Color ..

TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Colors Now in Stock for PKR 55,999

5 hours ago
Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan an ..

Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan announced

5 hours ago
 COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & ..

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & final review

6 hours ago
 US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 ..

US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan