ISLAMABAD, May (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the globe, World Information Society Day celebrated on Monday to raise global awareness of social changes brought about by the internet and new technologies.

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD) is observed every year on May 17. The Covid-19 crisis has highlighted the critical role of Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) and brought to the fore startling digital inequalities between and within countries. This year it has come together, throwing light on the urgency of accelerating digital transformation and advancing the goals of the Connect 2030 Agenda to leave no one behind.

World Telecommunication Day is the founding day of the International Telecommunication Union(ITU) and the signing of the first International Telegraph Convention in 1865, whereas World Information Day is celebrated to focus on the importance of ICT and the wide range of issues related to the Information society raised by World Summit on the Information Society(WSIS).ITU members have come up with essential services, saving lives and sustaining economies.

In March 2006, the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed May 17 as World Information Society Day to recognize the efforts made to advance communication and ITU's role in helping people connect around the world. The UN's first World Information Society Day took place on Wednesday, 17 May 2006.

In a message, Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haque said that international cooperation on digital technology is essential to help defeat COVID-19 and achieve the 2030 agenda for Sustainable Development (SD).

He said that digital and Information communication technology is a beacon of hope, progress, enabling billions of people around the world to connect and interact.

He said the main objective of World Telecommunication and Information Society Day is to raise global awareness of social changes brought about by the internet and new technologies he said added, "It also aims to help reduce the digital divide".

Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Major General (R) Amir Azeem Bajwa in a message on World Telecommunication & Information Society (WTIS) Day said, that the theme for this year � "Accelerating Digital Transformation in challenging times" holds special significance for the world and Pakistan. Digital transformation is opening up the doors of opportunities to increase economic growth, reduce inequality and promote financial inclusion."A special meeting was also held in the Ministry of IT on the occasion of World Telecommunication and Information Society Day.

The meeting was chaired by Secretary IT Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui. Member Telecom Muhammad Omar Malik, Member IT Syed Junaid Imam, Member Legal, Babar Sohail, Member International Coordination Ajmal Awan and other officials were present on the occasion.