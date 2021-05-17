UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Information Society Day Celebrated

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 11:22 PM

World Information Society Day celebrated

Like other parts of the globe, World Information Society Day celebrated on Monday to raise global awareness of social changes brought about by the internet and new technologies

ISLAMABAD, May (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the globe, World Information Society Day celebrated on Monday to raise global awareness of social changes brought about by the internet and new technologies.

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD) is observed every year on May 17. The Covid-19 crisis has highlighted the critical role of Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) and brought to the fore startling digital inequalities between and within countries. This year it has come together, throwing light on the urgency of accelerating digital transformation and advancing the goals of the Connect 2030 Agenda to leave no one behind.

World Telecommunication Day is the founding day of the International Telecommunication Union(ITU) and the signing of the first International Telegraph Convention in 1865, whereas World Information Day is celebrated to focus on the importance of ICT and the wide range of issues related to the Information society raised by World Summit on the Information Society(WSIS).ITU members have come up with essential services, saving lives and sustaining economies.

In March 2006, the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed May 17 as World Information Society Day to recognize the efforts made to advance communication and ITU's role in helping people connect around the world. The UN's first World Information Society Day took place on Wednesday, 17 May 2006.

In a message, Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haque said that international cooperation on digital technology is essential to help defeat COVID-19 and achieve the 2030 agenda for Sustainable Development (SD).

He said that digital and Information communication technology is a beacon of hope, progress, enabling billions of people around the world to connect and interact.

He said the main objective of World Telecommunication and Information Society Day is to raise global awareness of social changes brought about by the internet and new technologies he said added, "It also aims to help reduce the digital divide".

Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Major General (R) Amir Azeem Bajwa in a message on World Telecommunication & Information Society (WTIS) Day said, that the theme for this year � "Accelerating Digital Transformation in challenging times" holds special significance for the world and Pakistan. Digital transformation is opening up the doors of opportunities to increase economic growth, reduce inequality and promote financial inclusion."A special meeting was also held in the Ministry of IT on the occasion of World Telecommunication and Information Society Day.

The meeting was chaired by Secretary IT Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui. Member Telecom Muhammad Omar Malik, Member IT Syed Junaid Imam, Member Legal, Babar Sohail, Member International Coordination Ajmal Awan and other officials were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Internet World Technology United Nations Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Itu Progress March May Billion

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 162.71 million

12 minutes ago

Blood donation camp to be set up to express solida ..

2 minutes ago

Italy's Di Maio Tells Zarif Missile Launches From ..

2 minutes ago

28 shopping malls sealed, 9 arrested over SOP viol ..

2 minutes ago

CDWP approves four social sector development proje ..

2 minutes ago

Citizens urged to correct data to get facilities u ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.