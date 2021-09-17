UrduPoint.com

World Urged To Take Practical Measures For Prosperity In Afghanistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 03:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :The speakers at a webinar on Thursday urged the world to take practical steps and launch economic linkages and development initiatives to realize the dream of prosperity and sustainable development in Afghanistan.

The webinar , titled "Kandahar Dialogue", emphasized that China-Pakistan should extend China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan. Besides, China should also launch seventh corridor of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) with the name of Corridor of Peace and Prosperity.

Chairman Asian Institute of Eco-civilization, Zahid Latif Khan asked the global community to work together and establish a global fund called, "Afghanistan Regional Economic Integration Fund" to assist the people of Afghanistan.

Senior journalist Saleem Safi emphasized on the need to understand Afghanistan through the lens of Afghanistan.

He suggested that there was a need to work more closely with all segments of society and the world should come out of its mentality of favoritism.

CITIC Foundation Reform & Development Professor Frank Zheng, Senior Fellow China said that China always looked for opportunities to assist other countries according to their needs, norms, values and system of governance.

China respected other countries system and never interfere in their internal matters, he said.

The professor especially emphasized on the building of the mechanisms for the cooperation in agriculture sector.

There is a need of geo-economic initiatives not geo-strategic, said Helga Zepp-LaRouche, Schiller Institute of USA. She emphasized to look for opportunities of economic integration and creating linkages with BRI. She suggested to immediately start working on the health, as health sector is facing crisis in Afghanistan.

Dr. Andrey Kortunov, Director of Russian International Affairs Council said that Taliban should work for inclusive government, as ethnic identities in Afghanistan are very strong.

He concluded with the remarks that Pakistan is a key player and has most important role to play. Thus, he asked regional countries to work with Pakistan to lay down sound foundation for cooperation.

